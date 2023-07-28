Australia trails England by 97 runs with three wickets left in the final Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Australia has lost five more wickets in the afternoon to reach tea at 186-7 in its first innings and trail England by 97 runs on the second day of the final Ashes test. Steve Smith is 40 not out with Pat Cummins also at the crease. Stuart Broad has 2-31. He needed five balls after lunch to claim the third Australian wicket and leave Australia on 115-3. Broad pinned Usman Khawaja leg before wicket. Travis Head feathered behind an edge to Jonny Bairstow on four to give Broad another wicket. James Anderson struck when Mitch Marsh played on for 16. Joe Root got in on the act when Alex Carey spliced the ball to Ben Stokes. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 and have already retained the Ashes.

