Australia to play Palestinian men’s soccer team in Perth in June

SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer Australia has announced that the Socceroos will play the Palestinian men’s soccer team in Perth, Western Australia on June 11 in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match. Australia has a 2-0 record in Group I in the second round of Asian qualifying while the Palestinian team has a draw and a loss. The loss was 1-0 to Australia when the Palestinian side was forced to play a “home” game in Kuwait in November due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. It was originally scheduled for the West Bank. Players on the Australian team, before the start of the Kuwait match, donated a portion of their fees towards humanitarian causes in Gaza.

