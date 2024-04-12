Australia to open the Formula 1 season in 2025 as Bahrain and Saudi races shift for Ramadan

LONDON (AP) — Next year’s Formula 1 season will open in Australia for the first time since 2019. The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne will be the opening race because the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds of the F1 championship are shifting to mid-April dates to avoid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia held the first two races of this year. The full 2025 schedule was revealed Friday and stays at 24 races with no changes to the venues for next year. The season finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 7.

