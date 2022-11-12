Australia to face Switzerland in Billie Jean King Cup final

By The Associated Press
Storm Sanders, right, and Samantha Stosur of Australia gesture as they play Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls of Britain, during the semi-finals match, of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women’s tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup. Facing the seven-time winners in Sunday’s title match will be Switzerland, which didn’t need to play doubles to defeat the Czech Republic 2-0. The Swiss have never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and last year. Storm Sanders had already put a point on the board for the Australians with an opening singles win and then she partnered Sam Stosur to a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 10-6 victory over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.