Australia to face Switzerland in Billie Jean King Cup final

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women’s tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup. Facing the seven-time winners in Sunday’s title match will be Switzerland, which didn’t need to play doubles to defeat the Czech Republic 2-0. The Swiss have never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and last year. Storm Sanders had already put a point on the board for the Australians with an opening singles win and then she partnered Sam Stosur to a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 10-6 victory over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

