Australia takes 4 India wickets in last over to reach knockout stage at Women’s T20 World Cup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten half-century was in vain as defending champion Australia took four wickets in the last over of the cricket match and won by nine runs at the Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia advanced from Group A to the semifinals with the win. India’s fate now depends on the outcome of the New Zealand versus Pakistan game on Monday. Maia Bouchier smashed 62 not out off 34 balls as England beat Scotland by 10 wickets in their Group B clash. England moved to the top of the group with three successive wins in as many games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.