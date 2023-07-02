Australia survives Stokes assault to win 2nd Ashes test amid boos on spicy last day at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Australia has outlasted another epic solo assault by England captain Ben Stokes to win the second Ashes test by 43 runs with a session to spare on a salty last day. Stokes’ astonishing 155 helped to reduce a never-reached 371 target at Lord’s to 70. But then he was out caught behind and the tail wagged for another hour. England was all out for 327. Australia leads the series 2-0 and the holder can clinch a first Ashes series win in England since 2001 at Headingley in the third test starting on Thursday. England’s chances of retaking the urn are bleak. Only one team has ever come back from 2-0 down in the Ashes, and it had Don Bradman.

