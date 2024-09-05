Australia stunned by Bahrain and Palestinians shut out Koreans in World Cup qualifying

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia has fallen to a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain at home in the opening game of the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying. Bahrain lost all six previous games against Australia but won on the Gold Coast thanks to an own goal from Harry Souttar with a minute remaining on Thursday. South Korea was held to by the Palestinians to 0-0 in Seoul. South Korea missed chance after chance but could not find a way through a determined defense from a visitor that has never reached this stage before. Japan thrashed China 7-0 in Saitama. First-half headers from midfielder Wataru Endo and winger Kaoru Mitoma put Japan in control by the break. Takumi Minamino scored a second-half double.

