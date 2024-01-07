Australia striker Sam Kerr sustains ACL injury while training with Chelsea in Morocco

LONDON (AP) — Australia striker Sam Kerr has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea women’s team in Morocco. Kerr has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea. She will be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation. Kerr’s absence is a huge blow for Chelsea. The team is top of the Women’s Super League, three points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal.

