Australia stays in the Rugby World Cup after holding off Portugal

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Australia has smothered a ferocious comeback by Portugal to win their gripping first matchup 34-14 in the Rugby World Cup in Saint-Etienne. The bonus-point victory keeps alive the Wallabies’ faint quarterfinal hopes. Their final Pool C match moved them into second place and the second quarterfinal spot, and they will have to stay in France for another week without another game guaranteed to wait to see if Fiji overtakes them. Fiji is one point behind, and needs to take only one point against Portugal next Sunday in Toulouse to advance and send Australia home. Portugal couldn’t put Australia out of its misery but it warmed the hearts in a packed Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with its daring and style.

