Australia soccer star Sam Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated harassment charge in Britain

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say Australia soccer player Sam Kerr has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. The star striker plays her club soccer for Chelsea in England. The Crown Prosecution Service says the 30-year-old Kerr was charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress during an incident in Twickenham, southwest London, on Jan. 30 last year. The PA news agency in Britain has reported that London’s Metropolitan Police said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare. PA reported that Kerr denied the charge at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court on Monday.

