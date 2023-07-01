Australia rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — A masterclass of pace bowling has put Australia on course to go 2-0 up in the Ashes after an England team chasing 371 runs to win was reduced to 114-4 in the second test at Lord’s. Australia thought it had a fifth wicket 13 minutes before stumps when Mitchell Starc caught Ben Duckett’s ramp on the fine leg boundary. Starc made the catch in both hands but used the ball hand to slow his skid on his knees. That action made the third umpire decide it wasn’t a clean catch. Duckett was unbeaten on 50 and captain Ben Stokes on 29 in an unbroken stand of 69. They rescued England from 45-4 to trail by 257 at stumps.

