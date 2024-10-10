Australia revives World Cup hopes with 3-1 win over China

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia got its 2026 World Cup qualification campaign back on track by beating China 3-1 in coach Tony Popovic’s first game in charge. The Socceroos had picked up just one point from their opening two Group C games in September, and they feared the worst when Xie Wenneng scored after 19 minutes at the Adelaide Oval. Lewis Miller evened the score before the break. Craig Goodwin made it 2-1 and Nishan Velupillay added a third in stoppage time. Popovic was hired last month after the resignation of Graham Arnold as head coach.

