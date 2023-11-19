Australia restricts India to 240 all out in Cricket World Cup final as Kohli makes 54

AHMEDEBAD, India (AP) — Australia appears in command of the Cricket World Cup final after restricting India to 240 all out as a disciplined bowling performance by the five-time champions quietened the heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) struck half-centuries for India after the tournament host was put into bat in a bold decision by Australia captain Pat Cummins. A slow wicket, some reverse swing and the falling of early wickets made for tough batting conditions. Australia still has work to do to earn a record-extending sixth 50-over world title.

