Australia rallies to beat Czech Republic and reach Davis Cup semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia rallied to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 and reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup. Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden defeated Adam Pavlasek and Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-5 in the decisive doubles match to set up a last-four encounter with Finland on Friday. Tomas Machac defeated Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-5 in the first singles to put the Czech Republic ahead. Alex de Minaur kept Australia alive by rallying from a set and a break down in a 4-6, 7-6 (2) 7-5 win over Lehecka.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.