Australia prevents NZ men’s and women’s sweep in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Australia has prevented another New Zealand sweep of men’s and women’s titles on the World Rugby Sevens circuit, beating the New Zealand men 17-7 in the quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens. The New Zealand men and women have won both titles at the last two combined tournaments in Hamilton and Sydney. Both teams lead their series but Australia’s win on Saturday may cut the New Zealand men’s overall advantage which stands at 22 points.

