Australia prevails in Sydney for first regatta win in Season 4 of SailGP

SYDNEY (AP) — Overall leader Australia held out Denmark to win their home leg of the SailGP series on Sydney harbor. Australia and New Zealand both were over the start line early in the final but while New Zealand couldn’t fully recover and finished third, Australia rallied brilliantly to win a regatta for the first time this season. Three-time defending champion Australia hadn’t won an event in Season 4 of the global league that features F50 foiling catamarans. Australia now leads the series with 66 points ahead of New Zealand with 58 points and Denmark with 52 after the eighth regatta of the season. The next leg is in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 23 and 24.

