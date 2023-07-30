Australia needs 249 more runs on final day with 10 wickets left to beat England in 5th Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Play has been abandoned for the day at the Oval with Australia needing 249 more runs with all wickets intact to beat England in the fifth Ashes test. There’s one day left. Rain had already frustrated both teams on the fourth day with Australia going to an early tea that turned into stumps on 135-0 in its second innings. It’s chasing a target of 384 after dismissing England for 395 in the morning. There was still time for a swashbuckling six from England bowler Stuart Broad, who announced Saturday he’s retiring from cricket after this match. David Warner is 58 not out and Usman Khawaja has 69. Holder Australia leads the five-test series 2-1 and has already retained the urn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.