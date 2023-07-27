Australia makes early inroads with England 131-3 on the first day of the final Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Australia removed both England openers and also had the important wicket of Joe Root in a profitable first session of the final Ashes test after winning its first toss of the series. England is 131-3 at lunch on Day 1 at The Oval after being put into bat. Harry Brook has ridden his luck to be 48 not out from 41 balls in an attempt to regain the momentum for the home team. Captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood have a wicket each as the Aussies seek to win the series outright having already retained the Ashes.

