Australia leads England by 172 runs at tea on Day 3 at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Australia has stretched its lead to 172 runs against England for the loss of David Warner’s wicket by tea on day three of the second Ashes test. With a first-innings lead of 91, Australia crawled to 81-1 in its second innings. Usman Khawaja is on 45 and Marnus Labuschagne on 8 after overturning a leg before decision against him on 3. Until Warner was leg before wicket to Josh Tongue, Lord’s had grown quiet after lunch as he and Khawaja handled difficult batting conditions superbly. Warner trapped for 25 from 76 balls. Tongue took out both openers in the first innings and could have had both again but Khawaja’s crack through midwicket on 19 passed between James Anderson’s fingers.

