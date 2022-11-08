Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup. It is the biggest team event in women’s tennis. The Australians are bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years. They beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles. Kazakhstan won by the same score against Britain, the host nation, after Yulia Putintseva and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won their singles matches. Australia is a seven-time winner of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. All of its titles came from 1964-74.

