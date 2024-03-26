Australia, Iran, Iraq and Uzbekistan advance in Asian qualifying tournament for World Cup

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has thrashed Lebanon 5-0 and become the first team to advance to the third round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. An early goal from Kusini Yengi in Canberra sent the Socceroos on the way to a fourth successive win in Group I and ensured progress to the next stage with two matches to spare. Australia will be joined in the next stage by Iraq which defeated the Philippines 5-0 in Manila to win a fourth straight game in Group F. Iran and Uzbekistan progressed from Group E thanks to respective wins over Turkmenistan and Hong Kong.

