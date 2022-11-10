Australia into Billie Jean King Cup semifinals; Canada wins

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia has become the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating Belgium for a second group win in the top team event in women’s tennis. Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic again won singles matches for the Australians to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead. Australia had already beaten Slovakia on Tuesday in Group B. Canada set up a winner-take-all match against Switzerland in Group A on Friday after beating Italy 3-0. Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez had wins in singles for Canada.

