Australia “increasingly unlikely” to host 2026 Commonwealth Games as Gold Coast withdraws

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Australia is unlikely to be able to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games and sports officials have called on the international federation to consider bids from other countries. Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips made the comments after Gold Coast confirmed it had scrapped its plans to pick up the games after Victoria state withdrew as host in July. Phillips said while Australia hasn’t entirely given up on hosting, the Commonwealth Games Federation should “seriously consider” other offers.

