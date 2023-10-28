Australia holds nerve to beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Cricket World Cup

Mitchell Starc held his nerve and defended 19 off the last over as Australia beat New Zealand in a high-scoring affair at the Cricket World Cup. James Neesham scored 58 off 39 balls but was run-out on the penultimate ball of the game as the Black Caps slipped at the last hurdle. Australia won the trans-Tasman battle by five runs.

