Australia held to 0-0 draw by Indonesia in World Cup qualifying and China loses to Saudi Arabia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s stuttering start to the third round of World Cup qualifying hit another bump Tuesday with a 0-0 draw against Indonesia in Jakarta. The result follows a 1-0 loss at home to Bahrain last week and leaves the Socceroos still without a goal in Group C as they aim for a sixth successive World Cup appearance. Australia had 20 shots but was unable to convert and silence the 78,000 home fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Australia still moved one point ahead of China, which fell to a last-minute 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in Dalian despite taking an early lead and then playing most of the match against 10 men.

