Australia heads to Paris with its highest-ever percentage of women on its Olympic team

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian team heading to Paris will contain a higher percentage of women than any previous squad the country has sent to the Olympics. Of the 460 athletes representing Australia at the Paris Games, almost 56% are women. The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said there were no women on the team when the Olympics were last held in Paris in 1924. The AOC said this Australian team is likely to be the third-largest delegation in Paris — despite the country’s relatively small population of 27 million. Ten Indigenous athletes are on the team, with NBA star Patty Mills becoming the first five-time Indigenous Olympian from Australia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.