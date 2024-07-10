Australia heads to Paris with its highest-ever percentage of women on its Olympic team

By The Associated Press
FILE - Australia's Patty Mills (5) reacts as time runs down against Slovenia during the men's bronze medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Australian Olympic team said their team is also likely to be the third-largest delegation at the Paris Olympics — despite its relatively small population of 26 million. Ten Indigenous athletes will also represent Australia with NBA star Patty Mills the first five-time Indigenous Olympian. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian team heading to Paris will contain a higher percentage of women than any previous squad the country has sent to the Olympics. Of the 460 athletes representing Australia at the Paris Games, almost 56% are women. The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said there were no women on the team when the Olympics were last held in Paris in 1924. The AOC said this Australian team is likely to be the third-largest delegation in Paris — despite the country’s relatively small population of 27 million. Ten Indigenous athletes are on the team, with NBA star Patty Mills becoming the first five-time Indigenous Olympian from Australia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.