Australia has South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 before rain in Cricket World Cup semifinal

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Australia had South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 when rain caused a delay in the second semifinal match at the Cricket World Cup. The players came off with 14 overs having been bowled at Eden Gardens and the Proteas experiencing more last-four pain as they seek to reach the final for the first time. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took advantage of helpful overhead conditions to rip through the top order and leave the South Africans on 24-4 in the 12th over. Rain is forecast for much of the day. There is a reserve day on Friday. India awaits in Sunday’s final.

