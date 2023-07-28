Australia grinds away to cut England’s lead to 168 in the final Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Australia reached 115-2 to cut England’s lead to 168 in a mostly grinding first session in the final Ashes test highlighted by a brilliant slip catch from Joe Root. Root’s one-handed grab to his left as the ball flew between him and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow removed Marnus Labuschagne and gave England its only wicket before lunch on Day 2 at The Oval. Labuschagne faced 82 balls for his nine runs as Australia slowly chipped away at England’s first-innings total of 283. Opener Usman Khawaja is 47 not out for Australia. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 and have already retained the Ashes.

