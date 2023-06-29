Australia finishes on 416 after Smith hundred on 2nd morning in 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Another Steve Smith century has backstopped Australia to 416 all out on the second morning of the second Ashes test at Lord’s. England is 13 without loss from four overs by lunch. Ben Duckett has 7 and Zac Crawley 6. Smith made 110 after starting the day on 85. His 32nd test century was his 12th against England, eighth in England, and second at Lord’s. Smith was out trying to drive Josh Tongue and edged to Ben Duckett at gully. He spent more than five hours in the middle, faced 184 balls and hit 15 boundaries. Australia added 77 runs for five wickets in the session. Captain Pat Cummins was left on 22 not out. Tongue and Ollie Robinson got three wickets each.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.