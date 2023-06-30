Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s

By FOSTER NIUMATA The Associated Press
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates the dismissal of England's captain Ben Stokes, left, during the third day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Australiah has dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Usman Khawaja fronted Australia’s dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls. His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings. The Australians, already 1-0 up in the series, will be aiming for a lead of about 450 and a chance to bowl at England before tea on Saturday. They bowled out England before lunch for 325 and a first-innings lead of 91.

