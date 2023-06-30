Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Australiah has dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Usman Khawaja fronted Australia’s dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls. His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings. The Australians, already 1-0 up in the series, will be aiming for a lead of about 450 and a chance to bowl at England before tea on Saturday. They bowled out England before lunch for 325 and a first-innings lead of 91.

