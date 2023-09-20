Australia embraces honesty and long days of hard work to put right Rugby World Cup campaign

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — If Australia scrum coach Neal Hatley was in any doubt that there were some long days of hard work ahead for Australia at the Rugby World Cup, he was put right very early on Wednesday. Hatley’s says his first message from head coach Eddie Jones pinged on his phone at 4:30 a.m. A case of up and at it. Australia is staring at an early Rugby World Cup exit after its surprise loss to Fiji on Sunday put it out of the quarterfinal places in Pool C. The Wallabies have a possibly tougher meeting with pool leader Wales next.

