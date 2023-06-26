Australia dismisses England before lunch to take lead in women’s Ashes series

By The Associated Press
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Danni Wyatt to win the first Women's Ashes test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Monday June 26, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Goode]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England’s five remaining wickets fell on the final morning of the one-off women’s Ashes test and Australia seized the advantage in the multi-format series with an 89-run victory. England resumed its second innings on 116-5 in pursuit of a winning target of 268 on the last day at Trent Bridge. England collapsed to 178 all out despite 54 from Danni Wyatt. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner’s 8-66 in 20 overs saw her walk away with a 12-wicket haul as Australia collected four points ahead of the one-day internationals and Twenty20 games.

