Australia defy odds and dominate England on first day of 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Australia was made to bat and responded by punishing fading England bowling in ideal conditions at Lord’s to post 339-5 by stumps on the first day of the second Ashes test. Steve Smith led Australia’s charge with an unbeaten 85. Alex Carey was with him on 11. Smith anchored century stands with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head after opening batters David Warner and Usman Khawaja set them up by surviving a tough morning and disruption from Just Stop Oil protesters. Head scored 77 and Labuschagne 47. Warner added 66. Josh Tongue, in his Ashes debut, became the first England bowler to bowl out Australia’s opening batsmen since 1968, and the first at Lord’s since 1884.

