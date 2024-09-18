Australia cricket great Ricky Ponting to coach IPL’s Punjab Kings

MOHALI, India (AP) — Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings has hired Australia cricket great Ricky Ponting as head coach on a four-year contract, starting with the 2025 season. Ponting has previously coached IPL teams Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. He led Delhi to three consecutive playoff spots from 2019 to 2021 and coached Mumbai to the IPL title in 2015, a trophy he won as a player with the team in 2013. Ponting promised fans that they “will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward.”

