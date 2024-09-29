Australia clinches one-day cricket series 3-2 after rain arrives too late for England

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Rain arrived too late for England as Australia won the deciding fifth one-day international to clinch the series 3-2. Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play in Bristol. No further play was possible and Australia won by 49 runs under cricket’s DLS method which sets revised targets for interrupted matches. The teams entered the match tied at 2-2 and the series would have ended 2-2 if Australia had not batted for at least 20 overs Sunday, the minimum for a win to be declared.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.