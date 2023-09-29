Australia changes back row and midfield for Portugal at the Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Australia has changed the back row and midfield after the critical loss to Wales for its last pool match against Portugal at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday in Saint-Etienne. Flanker Fraser McReight is off the bench to swap places with Rob Leota. Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese are the centers instead of Samu Kerevi and Jordan Petaia, who have been dropped. Perese will make his first start in his sixth test at outside center. Brought into the reserves with Leota, who is covering the second row, are one-cap back-rower Josh Kemeny and two-cap scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa. Consecutive defeats to Fiji by 22-15 and Wales by 40-6 have left the Wallabies on the verge of missing the quarterfinals for the first time.

