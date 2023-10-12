Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup. Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India. Josh Inglis comes in for wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. Allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who plays for local Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, has recovered from a hamstring injury and replaces struggling Cameron Green. South Africa bolstered its spin department by bringing in left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. The wicket tends to favor spinners but how it behaves remains to be seen as it was relaid after the Indian Premier League this year.

