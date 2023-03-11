Australia beats winless China 13-2 at WBC to improve to 2-0

TOKYO (AP) — Rixon Wingrove had a three-run double in the first inning to get Australia started and Darryl George had a two-run single in the seventh for a 12-2 victory over China in a World Baseball Classic game due to the 10-run mercy rule. Australia (2-0) scored twice in the third and five times in the fourth, highlighted by Robbie Glendinning’s two-run homer. China (0-3) got its two runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Jinjun Luo. Australia is on track to finish in the top two in Pool B along with Japan and advance to the quarterfinals.

