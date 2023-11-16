Australia beats South Africa in thriller to set up Cricket World Cup final against India and Kohli

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Australia will play Virat Kohli and India for the Cricket World Cup trophy after beating South Africa by three wickets in a semifinal thriller. The Australians restricted the South Africans to 212 then eked their way to 215-7 to win with 16 balls to spare in a frenzied atmosphere inside Eden Gardens. Australia will be bidding to win the 50-over World Cup for a record-extending sixth time while host nation India is seeking a third title. The championship match is in Ahmedabad on Sunday. South Africa has never won a semifinal match at the World Cup in five attempts.

