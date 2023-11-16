Australia beats South Africa in thriller to set up Cricket World Cup final against India and Kohli

By The Associated Press
Former England cricket player and commentator Michael Atherton, center, talks to South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma and Australia's captain Pat Cummins at the coin toss at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup second semifinal match between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Nov.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aijaz Rahi]

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Australia will play Virat Kohli and India for the Cricket World Cup trophy after beating South Africa by three wickets in a semifinal thriller. The Australians restricted the South Africans to 212 then eked their way to 215-7 to win with 16 balls to spare in a frenzied atmosphere inside Eden Gardens. Australia will be bidding to win the 50-over World Cup for a record-extending sixth time while host nation India is seeking a third title. The championship match is in Ahmedabad on Sunday. South Africa has never won a semifinal match at the World Cup in five attempts.

