Australia beats Indonesia 4-0 to advance to Asian Cup quarterfinals

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Australia has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup with a 4-0 win against Indonesia. Two goals in the first half put the 2015 continental champions in control of the round-of-16 match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium with Martin Boyle’s header adding to an early own-goal from Elkan Baggott. Late strikes from Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar ended any hopes for Indonesia. Australia will face the winner of Tuesday’s tie between South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Tajikistan beat United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shootout after their last-16 clash in Al-Rayyan had ended 1-1 after extra time.

