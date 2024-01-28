Australia beats Indonesia 4-0 to advance to Asian Cup quarterfinal

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Australia has defeated Indonesia 4-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup. Two goals in the first half put the 2015 continental champion in control in the second-round clash at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium with Martin Boyle’s header adding to an early own goal from Elkan Baggott. Late strikes from Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scuppered any hopes that Indonesia, playing its first game at the knockout stage, may have had of getting back into the match. Australia will face the winner of Tuesday’s tie between South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Sunday’s other second-round clash features Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates.

