Australia beats India 2-0 in the Asian Cup after goals from Irvine and Bos

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Second-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos broke India’s resistance as Australia began its Asian Cup campaign with 2-0 win in Al Rayyan. Australia dominated the Group B match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium but struggled to find a way through India’s stubborn defense. That was until goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu failed to claim a high cross from Martin Boyle five minutes after the break. Irvine pounced and fired home from close range. Substite Bos had only been on the field for a minute when he converted Riley McGree’s low cross at the far post to double the lead in the 73rd.

