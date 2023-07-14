Australia beats France 1-0 in Women’s World Cup warm-up match before 50,000 spectators

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Substitute forward Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute to give Australia a 1-0 win over France in a warm-up match ahead of the soccer Women’s World Cup. The 20-year-old Fowler took a pass on the right wing from Hayley Raso to give Australia the lead before a sellout crowd of 50,629. France defender Selma Bacha was taken off the field by stretcher after sustaining an ankle injury in the final minutes of the match. France is ranked fifth behind the leading United States, Germany, Sweden and England. Australia is 10th-ranked going into the World Cup. Australia plays its opening Group B match on July 20 in Sydney against Ireland. France takes on Jamaica in its first Group F game on July 23, also in Sydney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.