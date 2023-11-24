Australia beats Finland 2-0 to reach 2nd straight Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Miñaur and Alexei Popyrin have put Australia back into the Davis Cup final for a second straight year after winning their singles matches in a 2-0 victory over Finland. Popyrin gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the semifinal match after beating Otto Virtanen 7-6 (5), 6-2. De Miñaur then finished off Finland by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3. Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will face Jannik Sinner’s Italy on Saturday in the other semifinal match on the indoor hard court at Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, Spain. Australia lost last year’s final to Canada.

