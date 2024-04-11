Australia batter Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom for 2nd season of Major League Cricket

WASHINGTON (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith has signed for the Washington Freedom ahead of the second season of Major League Cricket in the United States. Smith is set to link up with fellow Australian and Freedom head coach Ricky Ponting for the tournament which starts July 4, four days after the end of the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean and U.S. Smith said he was “super excited” to be joining the franchise.

