Australia and Saudi Arabia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia have drawn 0-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Melbourne. While there was late drama there was little quality on display on Thursday. Near time, Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low shot from just inside the area went in and seemed to give a vital win for Herve Renard. The second-time Saudi coach replaced Roberto Mancini last month. To the relief of the majority of the 27,491 fans, the goal was disallowed for offside. Both teams remain level on six points from five games, four points behind Group C leader Japan.

