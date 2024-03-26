Australia and Palestine win again in Asia qualifying for World Cup

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has thrashed Lebanon 5-0 and become the first team to advance to the final round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. An early goal from Kusini Yengi in Canberra sent the Socceroos on the way to a fourth successive win in Group I and ensured progress to the next stage with two matches to spare. Palestine stays second in the group after beating Bangladesh 1-0 and is on course for a first appearance in the final round of qualifying.

