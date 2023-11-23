Australia and India play 1st T20 match 4 days after Cricket World Cup final. India wins this time

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Just four days after losing the Cricket World Cup final, India beat Australia by two wickets in their first Twenty20 match despite conceding three wickets in three balls of the final over. Both teams rested key players after their World Cup campaigns which saw India win its first 10 matches before losing Sunday’s final to Australia by six wickets. Josh Inglis scored the joint fastest T20 ton for Australia. He reached the landmark in 47 balls to match Aaron Finch’s onslaught against England in 2013. It wasn’t enough as India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s 80 runs in 42 balls proved crucial to the chase. India finished with 209-8 in 19.5 overs in reply to Australia’s 208-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.