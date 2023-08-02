Australia and England docked World Test Championship points for slow over rates in Ashes

By The Associated Press
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, pose with the Series Trophies on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Australia and England have been docked points in the World Test Championship for their slow over rates during the recently completed Ashes series. Australia is the reigning test world champion. It had 10 points deducted. England lost 19 points. The teams each collected 28 points for winning two tests apiece as well as a draw in the five-match series. The punishments meant Australia dropped to third place in the nascent standings and England to fifth. The next WTC final isn’t until 2025. England fell foul of the over-rate regulations in four of the five tests and Australia in one of them.

