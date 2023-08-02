Australia and England docked World Test Championship points for slow over rates in Ashes

LONDON (AP) — Australia and England have been docked points in the World Test Championship for their slow over rates during the recently completed Ashes series. Australia is the reigning test world champion. It had 10 points deducted. England lost 19 points. The teams each collected 28 points for winning two tests apiece as well as a draw in the five-match series. The punishments meant Australia dropped to third place in the nascent standings and England to fifth. The next WTC final isn’t until 2025. England fell foul of the over-rate regulations in four of the five tests and Australia in one of them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.