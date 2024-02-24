Australia and Denmark share the lead after the 1st day of racing at SailGP on Sydney harbor

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia shared the lead with Denmark after the first day of SailGP racing on Sydney harbor, with the home side in pursuit of its first overall win of the season. In stronger winds than at any of the seven previous events, Denmark and Tom Slingsby’s Australia finished level after three races. New Zealand was in third place. Looking to recover from a season-worst seventh-place finish at last month’s Abu Dhabi SailGP, Australia won the first race, came second in the second and finished fourth in the third. Three-time defending champion Team Australia went into the race having not won a regatta in Season 4 of the global league, and skipper Tom Slingsby admitted his team needed to stop Team New Zealand, which had won three straight and four overall this season.

